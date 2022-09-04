Woman dies, man in custody after domestic dispute leads to stabbing

A 25-year-old woman is dead and a 34-year-old man is in custody after they stabbed each other during a domestic dispute early Sunday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, police responded to a call about the incident just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, near Peckham Street, in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Both were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge said, where the woman later was pronounced dead. The man is in custody at ECMC while undergoing treatment for his injuries. Charges have not yet been filed, DeGeorge noted.