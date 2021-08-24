Woman dead, man in critical condition after Bailey crash that involved police pursuit

A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Bailey Avenue left a female passenger dead and the male driver in the same vehicle in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
The crash involved "a police pursuit," DeGeorge said.
Patrol officers pursued a "suspicious vehicle" spotted near Sycamore and Fillmore avenues at about 3:45 a.m., DeGeorge said.
The vehicle was southbound on Bailey "at an apparent high rate of speed when it ran a red light and was T-boned by the other vehicle," DeGeorge said.
"At some point the vehicle crashed with another vehicle at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street," DeGeorge said.
Officer Jonathan Negron was driven by a fellow police officer to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with a head injury.
A female passenger in the vehicle that was being pursued was declared dead at the scene.
The male driver was taken to ECMC. A female passenger who was in the back seat was also taken to the hospital for what were described as "non-life threatening injuries."
The male driver of the other vehicle also suffered "non-life threatening injuries."
Police recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with 13 rounds inside the vehicle, police said.
The incident is under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department's Internal Affairs Division, as well as the Accident Investigation Unit.
On June 3, Negron, 29, was injured while pursuing four suspects in a car when a light pole struck by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced Negron's patrol car, trapping him inside, at Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.
Both officers are cooperating with both investigations, said Thomas H. Burton, the attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.
The Buffalo Police Department has a no-chase policy. Officers are not allowed to engage in car chases unless there's a serious, violent felony.
"Vehicular pursuit of suspects in motor vehicles shall be limited to those circumstances in which the life or safety of any person is in imminent danger, or in which the person being pursued is suspected of having committed a violent felony. Even in these limited circumstances, the pursuit must be discontinued whenever the risk to the Officers or to the public engendered by the pursuit, outweighs the benefit of immediately apprehending the suspect," the policy says.
In January, a Buffalo police officer was suspended after he was involved in a car chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash that left four people injured.
Six Buffalo police officers were injured late Monday night in a series of events that began …
In June, two separate incidents involving chases left Buffalo police officers injured, but both involved situations where a serious felony was being investigated.
One Buffalo police officer was seriously injured while pursuing four suspects in a car when a light pole hit by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced his patrol car's window.
The four suspects – who police began chasing around 1 p.m. after a report of men with a gun in a white car at Crossman Avenue and Genesee Street – were apprehended at the scene of the crash on Harlem Road at Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga, police said.
The following week, six officers were injured late in a series of events that began with an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in a gas station station parking lot on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, according to police.
The officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station across the street from the Northeast District police station and were trying to get the occupants to get out of the car when, police said, the teenage driver tried to drive away in reverse.
The driver dragged a lieutenant with the stolen vehicle. Then, the driver exited the lot and police pursued the vehicle.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle swerved into an oncoming car, and that car struck a police vehicle, police said. Two officers in that vehicle were injured.