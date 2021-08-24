Woman dead, man in critical condition after Bailey crash that involved police pursuit

The four suspects – who police began chasing around 1 p.m. after a report of men with a gun in a white car at Crossman Avenue and Genesee Street – were apprehended at the scene of the crash on Harlem Road at Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga, police said.

The following week, six officers were injured late in a series of events that began with an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in a gas station station parking lot on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, according to police.

The officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station across the street from the Northeast District police station and were trying to get the occupants to get out of the car when, police said, the teenage driver tried to drive away in reverse.

The driver dragged a lieutenant with the stolen vehicle. Then, the driver exited the lot and police pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle swerved into an oncoming car, and that car struck a police vehicle, police said. Two officers in that vehicle were injured.