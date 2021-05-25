Woman, claiming she has Covid-19, accused of spitting in officer's face

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony assault after being accused of spitting in an Erie County Medical Center police officer's face and saying she has Covid-19, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the Grider Street hospital.

Lauren Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, according to the report.

The report did not provide any further details of the circumstances.

A week prior, an ECMC officer was injured when he was shoved into a door by a patient at the hospital.

