Woman, claiming she has Covid-19, accused of spitting in officer's face

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony assault after being accused of spitting in an Erie County Medical Center police officer's face and saying she has Covid-19, according to a Buffalo police report.
The incident happened at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the Grider Street hospital.
Lauren Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, according to the report.
The report did not provide any further details of the circumstances.
A week prior, an ECMC officer was injured when he was shoved into a door by a patient at the hospital.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
