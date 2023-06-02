Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a report that a man followed a woman walking on Kenmore Avenue and then forced her up a driveway where he choked her.

"The victim was able to fend off the unknown attacker by scratching at his face and eyes," police said in an emailed statement. The assailant then ran down Radcliff Road into Buffalo, police said.

The alleged attack took place about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Kenmore Avenue, near Hawthorne Avenue.

Police described the assailant as a Black man between 20 and 25, about 5 foot 4 inches tall, with short hair and thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, sweatpants and shoes. Police believe he may have sustained scratches to his face and eyes.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police asked anyone with information about the attack to call 716-879-6614 or the police confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.