Woman charged with striking trooper during protest wasn't targeting police, attorney says

Jury selection is scheduled next month in the case of the Buffalo woman who ran over a state trooper two years ago as she drove through a police line on Bailey Avenue during racial justice protests.

Deyanna J. Davis, who faces two counts of first-degree assault in Erie County Court, should be dealing with the matter in civil court, not defending herself in criminal court, said her attorney, Samuel Davis.

The trooper Davis ran over suffered a broken leg and a shattered pelvis, but prosecutors' theory about why it happened is way off, the attorney said.

Davis, 33, wasn't targeting heavily armed police with her vehicle in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, but was responding to the direction of a man in her SUV who had just fired a gun, according to her attorney.

"They want her in prison," he said. "They want her to go to jail for this, and I think that's a travesty."

Attorneys are scheduled to start picking a jury July 11.

The incident from the evening of June 1, 2020, was captured on video. It shows Buffalo police and state troopers in riot gear in the middle of Bailey sent scattering by an oncoming SUV.

Protests in Buffalo that day were largely peaceful, but the scene became chaotic as the night progressed.

Demonstrators marched from downtown to the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station on Bailey. Following the formal protest, others drawn to the street by the activity stayed. Some threw objects, including rocks and bottles, at police. Some set trash cans on fire and several stores were looted.

The police, who were advancing south on Bailey, fired tear gas and pepper balls.

Just before Davis ran over the trooper, the line of police advanced further down Bailey, near the corner of Decker Street, the video shows.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Her attorney said he believes the smoke on the street from what police had thrown hampered her view and she thought the police line was still farther north on Bailey. Davis had wanted to turn off of Bailey onto Decker and didn't realize police had moved up beyond the point where she could turn, he said.

"She had no way of knowing they advanced the line," her attorney said.

At the same time, a man in her vehicle who had a loaded gun fired it into the air and demanded Davis get them out of the area, Samuel Davis said.

"She's being carjacked," he said.

Police fired shots at Davis' SUV as she drove through the line, striking her twice.

Semaj T. Pigram, the man accused of being in Davis' vehicle – where police say they recovered a stolen 9 mm handgun – faces a felony weapons possession charge in county court.

Brittany Penberthy, Pigram's attorney, called Samuel Davis' comments "particularly calculated" and said they "pass the blame" on someone who wasn't able to make bail, like Deyanna Davis was.

"Obviously, all the facts will be before any jury for ultimate determination on this matter, not the court of public opinion and conjecture," Penberthy said in an email.

Pigram's case is scheduled to be back in court in September.

Deyanna Davis has no history of civil rights advocacy or militancy, and she was not a participant in the Black Lives Matter movement, her attorney said.

Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr., the injured law enforcement officer, filed a lawsuit against Deyanna Davis, the Buffalo Police Department and the city last year. The suit alleges city leaders should have taken steps to ensure that peaceful protests did not devolve into chaotic rioting.

Federal prosecutors dropped a gun possession charge against Deyanna Davis in April.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office declined to comment for this story due to the pending case.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.