New York State Police accused an Allegany County woman of shoving two children's faces in feces to punish them.

Ravyn M. Cramer, 26, of Angelica, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault for injuring a person less than 7 years and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tyler J. Cramer, 28, also of Angelica, was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation started looking into a possible child abuse incident on Wednesday and determined that Ravyn Cramer shoved the faces of the two children under 7 years old in feces as a form of punishment, leading to injuries to the children. The arrests were made Thursday.

Troopers said the children both received medical attention at a nearby hospital. Child Protective Services was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Both Cramers were arraigned in Friendship Town Court and released, and are to appear in Angelica Village Court at a later date.