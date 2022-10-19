 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged with first-degree assault after man burned with kitchen oil

  • Updated
A Buffalo woman faces a first-degree assault charge for allegedly pouring hot kitchen oil on a man last week.

Nyirabukara Mukarukundo, 37, was arrested by Buffalo police Monday night at the Ferry-Fillmore District station, according to a police report.

Mukarukundo is accused of severely burning the victim Friday night during a dispute at a home on Broadway, east of Memorial Drive.

Mukarukundo pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Tuesday morning. She was released on her own recognizance, according to court records.

She and the victim got into an argument about a truck and she tried to grab the keys to the vehicle, the victim told police. She chased him outside and poured oil on him and the truck, he told officers.

Mukarukundo told police she owns the truck and the victim hadn't paid her money. She said the victim punched her and she threw the grease on him in self-defense, according to the incident report.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

