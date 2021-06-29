Woman charged with endangering welfare of child after Goodyear Avenue fire

A 25-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a fire broke out at a house on 500 block of Goodyear Avenue and firefighters rescued three children, ages 2, 3 and 5, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police.

The woman, Chelsea Patton, "is accused of leaving her children home alone during the incident," according to a statement from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. She allegedly returned to the house as firefighters were putting out the blaze, the DA's office said.

The fire was in a bathroom in the house, according to prosecutors.

Patton was arraigned Monday and released on her own recognizance.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harold McNeil Follow Harold McNeil Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today