Woman charged with DWI after crash on Riverwalk trail

A woman who drove on the Riverwalk trail in the City of Tonawanda and narrowly missed plunging into the Erie Canal was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday morning, police said.

Elizabeth A. Reiser, 24, of Buffalo, drove her 2019 Ford Escape along the Riverwalk bike and hiking trail just before 5 a.m., then veered off the trail and into some brush, said Capt. Fredric Foels of the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Her SUV came to a halt just a foot from the Erie Canal under the Seymour Street bridge off Niagara Shore Drive, Foels said.

Reiser failed field sobriety tests and was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI and imprudent speed. Her blood-alcohol content was reported at 0.18%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, Foels said. She was not injured and was released on an appearance ticket.

