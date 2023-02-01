Woman charged with driving over trooper during Buffalo protest takes plea on eve of trial

A Buffalo woman accused of running over a state trooper as she drove through a police line during racial justice protests two years ago has pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Deyanna J. Davis, 33, took the guilty plea on Wednesday, the day jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin in Erie County Court following more than a year of delays.

Davis faces up to seven years in prison when she is sentenced on May 17 but attorneys on both sides agreed to a sentence of 2½ years in prison. She remains free pending her sentencing on a $200,000 bond previously posted in Buffalo City Court.

Davis admitted recklessly causing serious injuries to Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger Jr. when she drove through a police blockade at about 10 p.m. June 1, 2020, during a protest at Bailey Avenue and Decker Street in Buffalo, and ran him over.

"I think we reached a resolution that was fair and just," said Davis' attorney, Frank LoTempio III.

Davis didn't intend to hit the trooper and was on her way home from her mother-in-law's funeral when she wound up on Bailey, where the state police were, LoTempio said.

"It was a very, very bad situation," he said. "She wasn't there for the protest. She ended up on that street and in a very bad situation. Lethal and nonlethal ammunition was being fired all over the place. It was chaos."

Authorities say she deliberately drove into the line of Buffalo police and state troopers in riot gear, striking and badly injuring Ensminger. Police fired at her SUV as she drove through their ranks, striking her twice.

A former Deyanna Davis attorney previously said she panicked and sped through the line of police because one passenger, Semaj T. Pigram, was armed and fired shots into the ground or air from the back seat.

Pigram and another man who was in the SUV, Walter Stewart, later pleaded guilty to federal gun charges – for this and another incident – and were sentenced to prison.

Ensminger's injuries included a shattered pelvis and a broken leg and he spent several weeks recovering at Erie County Medical Center.

“This defendant’s reckless behavior injured a state trooper who was working to keep people safe during a protest. There were crowds of people on the streets that night and I am thankful that no one else was hurt during this incident. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty today,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

Ensminger was forced to retire from the State Police due to his injuries and has sued Davis, the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department over the events of that night.

Deyanna Davis went through three sets of defense lawyers in the case, which was initially supposed to go to trial before being adjourned on several occasions in late 2021 and 2022.

Samuel Davis gave way to Emily Trott and Sean Kelly, who cited an "irreparable breakdown in communication" with Deyanna Davis before persuading Count Court Judge Kenneth Case to remove them. LoTempio took over representing Deyanna Davis in December.

News Staff Reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please come back for updates.