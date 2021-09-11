 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged under Leandra's Law after traffic stop in Wheatfield
0 comments

Woman charged under Leandra's Law after traffic stop in Wheatfield

Support this work for $1 a month

A woman with two children in her vehicle faces charges under Leandra’s Law after a traffic stop Friday on Lockport Road near Hoover Road in the Town of Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, a deputy pulled over Crystal M. Mnich, 36, of Wheatfield, for an apparent lane violation shortly after 10 p.m. and arrested her after field sobriety testing.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the children were placed in the care of a family member who came to the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News