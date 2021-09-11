Woman charged under Leandra's Law after traffic stop in Wheatfield

A woman with two children in her vehicle faces charges under Leandra’s Law after a traffic stop Friday on Lockport Road near Hoover Road in the Town of Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the report, a deputy pulled over Crystal M. Mnich, 36, of Wheatfield, for an apparent lane violation shortly after 10 p.m. and arrested her after field sobriety testing.
She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that the children were placed in the care of a family member who came to the scene.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.