Woman charged under Leandra's Law after traffic stop in Wheatfield

A woman with two children in her vehicle faces charges under Leandra’s Law after a traffic stop Friday on Lockport Road near Hoover Road in the Town of Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, a deputy pulled over Crystal M. Mnich, 36, of Wheatfield, for an apparent lane violation shortly after 10 p.m. and arrested her after field sobriety testing.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the children were placed in the care of a family member who came to the scene.

