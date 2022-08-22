Woman charged under Leandra's Law after hit-and-run accident

A Cheektowaga woman who was driving with four children in her vehicle faces charges under Leandra's Law after a hit-and-run accident Sunday evening in the Town of Niagara, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Heather Kirst, 34, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and numerous traffic offenses.

According to the report, deputies were called at about 9:25 p.m. to the vicinity of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard, where a vehicle had driven through the median and damaged several signs.

When officers searched the area, they found a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado in a rear lot of an auto dealership at 10225 Niagara Falls Blvd., and determined that it may have been involved in the incident.

Deputies said that Kirst, who had four children under the age of 16 in the vehicle, failed a number of field sobriety tests and tested positive on a breath screening device.