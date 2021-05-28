Woman banned from Home Depot accused of shoplifting from Dunkirk location

A Buffalo woman who was banned from all Home Depot locations was charged with taking more than $2,000 in flooring materials from Home Depot in Dunkirk.

State Police responded to Home Depot for a shoplifting complaint in April after a woman walked out of the store without paying for flooring materials, according to troopers. The woman had left the scene, but was identified through photographs by Home Depot employees.

An investigation revealed there was an order banning the woman, Jennifer Szewczyk, 34, from all Home Depot locations, due to prior incidents.

Troopers obtained a warrant for her arrest from Dunkirk Town Court after attempts to locate Szewczyk were unsuccessful.

Buffalo police advised State Police Thursday that Szewczyk was in their custody on another case.

She was turned over to troopers, who charged her with fourth-degree grand larceny and trespassing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.