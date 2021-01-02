Woman arrested, pit bull shot twice during fracas in West Seneca

A West Seneca woman is accused of attacking police officers and allowing a pit bull to attack them during a fracas on New Year’s Day in an apartment house on Burch Avenue.

Police filed six charges, including two felonies, against April L. Gorman, 34, after a confrontation that began when officers went to her apartment to investigate a domestic disturbance call at 11 a.m.

West Seneca Police said a pit bull was shot twice by an officer after the dog chased the officer out of the building and down the street.

As of Saturday afternoon, the animal was still alive and was described by police as recovering from its wounds at an emergency animal hospital.

Gorman is charged with felony criminal mischief, felony attempted aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration, misdemeanor resisting arrest and a violation of disorderly conduct.

When patrol officers arrived at the residence, a woman who was Gorman’s alleged victim safeguarded herself in a downstairs apartment, authorities said.

Gorman, police said, went into an upstairs apartment, where officers heard glass shattering and loud pounding noises.