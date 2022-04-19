Woman arrested after unruly behavior on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

A California woman was arrested Tuesday by Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police after allegedly becoming unruly on board an airplane at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
An NFTA spokeswoman said 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight of Sacramento faces a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespassing and criminal mischief.
NFTA detectives said McKnight opened the cargo door of the plane. She was turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for pending warrants. The American Airlines flight she was aboard was en route to Chicago.