Woman admits murdering Niagara Falls man in her apartment

Tramaine Sanchez of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a man in her Packard Court apartment Nov. 16.

Niagara Falls City Judge Diane L. Vitello promised to limit Sanchez's prison sentence to 20 years to life for second-degree murder and conspiracy. The judge scheduled sentencing Aug. 10 but said it could be sooner.

Tuesday's plea was done with videoconferencing software, but the sentencing will be held in person. The relatives of murder victim Kenneth E. Walaszek Jr. held his photos up to their cameras Tuesday.

Charges are still pending against two 17-year-olds who allegedly had an auto accident with Walaszek, 52. They're accused of conspiring with Sanchez to lure Walaszek to her apartment and to tell police Walaszek had broken in and was killed in self-defense.

Sanchez, 25, tried to plead guilty May 25, but Vitello thought Sanchez had a bad attitude and wasn't paying attention to her questions. This time, Sanchez, who said she had taken anxiety medication, presented a subdued appearance.

