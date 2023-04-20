A Buffalo woman accused of spray-painting graffiti on a sign outside an anti-abortion center in Eggertsville last month was arraigned Thursday on one count of third-degree criminal mischief, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors accuse Hannah E. Kamke, 39, of intentionally damaging property by spray painting the word "LIARS" on a business sign outside of CompassCare Pregnancy Services on Eggert Road in Amherst at about 11:30 p.m. on March 15, causing an estimated $500 in damage to the sign.

Kamke, who is set to return to court on May 25, was released on her own recognizance by Amherst Town Court Justice Geoffrey K. Klein, because the charge against her is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

Prosecutors asked the judge to issue a stay away order of protection on behalf of the business, which Klein issued, along with a verbal warning to Kamke, ordering her to stay away from CompassCare.

If convicted, Kamke faces a maximum four-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, the Amherst Police Department and the Buffalo office of the FBI are continuing to seek the public's help in identifying those responsible for an arson that occurred at CompassCare on June 7. They are asking anyone with information to call Amherst police or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.