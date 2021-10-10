Woman accused of bringing drugs into Wyoming Correctional Facility

A woman from Walton, east of Binghamton, was arrested Saturday and charged with bringing drugs into the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica.

Just before 3 p.m., state police from the Warsaw barracks arrested Jaycie E. Watson, 34. She was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and introducing dangerous contraband into a prison.

Troopers were called to the medium-security men's prison by an investigator from the state Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations after drugs were found.

Watson was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw and released. She is scheduled to return to Town of Attica Court on Oct. 18.

