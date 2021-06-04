Woman accused of biting Buffalo cop during arrest at Peace Bridge

Two women were arrested Thursday morning, including one who was accused of biting a police officer, after making a wrong turn near the Peace Bridge, according to a Buffalo police report.

At about 6:50 a.m., officers stopped the women's vehicle and reported finding baggies containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine in each woman's possession, according to the report.

Officers reported Rae Cook refused to obey officers' commands, refused to put her hands behind her back and pulled away.

While officers tried to put Cook's hands behind her back, Cook bit an officer on the back of her upper left arm, according to the report.

The officer suffered bruising, swelling and punctured skin and sought treatment at Erie County Medical Center.

Cook was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration.

Lakeisha Gibson was issued an appearance ticket for a drug possession charge, according to the report.

