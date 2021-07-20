Woman, 92, dies in explosion at Lackawanna home

A 92-year-old Lackawanna woman was killed in an explosion at a house on Bedford Avenue Tuesday morning, the city's public information officer said in a news release.
Irene Sanok was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the release.
Sanok was believed to be the only person inside the home at the time of the explosion.
Firefighters and police officers who first arrived at the house at 91 Bedford found the structure totally destroyed and a fire burning in the home's foundation.
Lackawanna Fire Chief James Fino previously confirmed that one person was killed in the explosion.
The call came in at 7:22 a.m., said Lackawanna Fire Department Capt. Gary Strzelczyk.
There did not appear to be any fire still burning around 8:30 a.m., but there was a "large debris field," Strzelczyk said.
Bedford runs off Abbott Road across from Lackawanna High School.
A total of seven homes were damaged in the explosion.
West Seneca Reserve firefighter Michael Salamone describes the explosion at his neighbor's house on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna.
"I've never seen anything like it. It was disastrous," said Michael Salamone, a West Seneca Reserve Hose firefighter, who lives across the street from the house that exploded.
Salamone said he got his coffee and walked to his front window, like he normally does. He opened the drapes "and everything went white."
"When the debris stopped falling and the smoke cleared," he said, "I could see the house across the street was leveled. It was gone."
Karen Buntich, who lives across and down the street from the house that exploded, said the sound of the blast woke her up.
“I was sleeping in bed and just heard, like, the whole earth move. It really was that bizarre,” Buntich said.
“It’s absolutely mind-blowing," she added. "How could this happen? It’s right on your street and it can happen to anybody. What if it was right next door?”
The incident remains under investigation by the city police and fire departments, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and National Fuel. The investigation is expected to take several days, authorities said.