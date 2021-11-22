Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound

Buffalo police responding to a report of a domestic incident on Sunday morning found an 90-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a police report.

Officers responding to a 911 call about 11:08 a.m. found the victim in a home on Highgate Avenue, between Parkridge and Cordova avenues, just south of the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Officers found the woman dead "under suspicious circumstances," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police found multiple guns inside, according to the report.

A woman at the home was taken into custody and charged with weapons possession, Gramaglia said.

Jamien Harris, 40, was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on a felony charge of criminal possession of a firearm, according to court records. A judge ordered Harris held without bail.

Police have not released the victim's name.

The victim's death, which remains under investigation, is the 64th homicide in the city so far this year. Last year, there were 66 homicides in Buffalo.

