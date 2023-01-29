 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 49, wounded in shooting at Buffalo tavern

  • Updated
A 49-year-old woman was shot inside a tavern in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood early Sunday, city police reported.

Buffalo police say they received reports of fights at Sweets Lounge and Restaurant, 2 Schreck Avenue at Olympic Avenue, at 2 a.m.

Northeast District officers who responded to the calls found a woman injured by gunfire inside the lounge.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she underwent surgery and her condition wasn't immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details weren't released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

