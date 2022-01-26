Woman, 36, critical after Auburn Avenue double-shooting

A 36-year-old woman was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after a double-shooting Tuesday night on Buffalo's West Side, police said.
She and a 47-year-old man were shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Grant Street.
The male victim was in stable condition at ECMC.
Their names were withheld.
Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Three-hundred fifty-one individuals were wounded or killed in shootings last year in Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police Department data, a pace of gun violence on par with 2020 but still well above the city's average over the past decade.
