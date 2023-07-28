A 23-year-old woman was killed and 20-year-old woman was injured early Friday in a shooting on Kensington Avenue, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The women were shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Kensington near Eggert Road, the spokesman said in an email.

The victims, both city residents, were shot while inside a vehicle and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Their names have not been released.

The 23-year-old was declared dead at the hospital. The 20-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.