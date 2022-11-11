Woman, 21, shot multiple times at Niagara Falls house, suspect leads police on chase

A 21-year-old woman is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after receiving multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The suspected gunman in case remained on the loose after leading police on a chase.

Officers who arrived on the scene of the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. developed a physical description of a possible suspect in the shooting, police said.

They attempted to stop a vehicle with a possible suspect inside, officials said. However, the operator of the vehicle refused to stop and police began a pursuit. Several Niagara Falls Police Department units and law enforcement officers from other nearby agencies participated in the chase.

The people inside the fleeing vehicle got out of that vehicle and then into a second vehicle. Police chased that one, as well, but lost sight of it. The second vehicle was later located, but with no one inside of it, police said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, as well as the subsequent car chase.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553, or call the general information number at 716-286-4711.