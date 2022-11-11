 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman, 21, shot multiple times at Niagara Falls house, suspect leads police on chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 21-year-old woman is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after receiving multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at a house in the 2700 block of Falls Street in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The suspected gunman in case remained on the loose after leading police on a chase.

Officers who arrived on the scene of the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. developed a physical description of a possible suspect in the shooting, police said.

They attempted to stop a vehicle with a possible suspect inside, officials said. However, the operator of the vehicle refused to stop and police began a pursuit. Several Niagara Falls Police Department units and law enforcement officers from other nearby agencies participated in the chase.

The people inside the fleeing vehicle got out of that vehicle and then into a second vehicle. Police chased that one, as well, but lost sight of it. The second vehicle was later located, but with no one inside of it, police said.

People are also reading…

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, as well as the subsequent car chase.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553, or call the general information number at 716-286-4711.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales

The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Law enforcement officials say it was just a matter of time before the dangerous trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais resulted in tragedy in Buffalo.

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

The lawsuit, when filed in federal court in Buffalo, will accuse the automaker of failing to recall vehicles that are being targeted for theft as part of a social media challenge and failing to alert the owners of Kias built without engine immobilizers about the widespread thefts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study is 'a leap forward in developing a personalized treatment for cancer'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News