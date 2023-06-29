The 18-year-old woman found shot in a vehicle after a collision in Niagara Falls on Monday has died, according to her family and police.

McKenzie Munt died Thursday morning, her aunt Kourtney Williams Busenlehner posted on Facebook.

Munt, of the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, was found shot in a vehicle that crashed shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday near Falls and 19th streets, police said.

Munt had been in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center. She was shot in the head.

In her Facebook post, Williams Busenlehner said some of Munt's organs and tissues were donated for transplants and educational purposes.

"McKenzie we love you and we can't even comprehend how and why of all of this," she wrote. "Praying for justice!"

Munt was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche, which collided with a minivan, according to photos of the scene posted by the RobShots Facebook account. The minivan driver, who suffered minor injuries, was not involved in the shooting, police said in a news release Thursday.

Munt's killing was the seventh homicide in the Falls this year, city spokesman Aaron Ferguson said in an email.

Niagara Falls police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call detectives at 716-286-4553 or the department's main line at 716-286-4711.