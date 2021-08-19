Witness in organized crime probe sent to jail for six months for vehicular assault

A woman who is a witness in an organized crime investigation was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday for an accident that injured two other people.

Katrina L. Gerace, also known as Katrina Nigro, 38, of East Aurora, was also sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to probation for five years after her jail term for second-degree vehicular assault is complete. Her driver’s license was revoked.

Gerace was driving under the influence of alcohol on the night of Oct. 11, 2019, when her car crossed a double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle on Bowen Road in East Aurora, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

“Two people in the other vehicle were injured as a result,” Flynn said.

The Kenmore couple injured in the collision has sued Gerace in State Supreme Court.

In July 2020, Gerace pleaded guilty to the felony before State Supreme Court Judge John L. Michalski, the district attorney said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month