With shootings on the rise, efforts restart to stop the bloodshed

So far this year in Buffalo, shootings and homicides have nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.
With fears that the bloodshed will grow worse in the summer, law enforcement, community leaders and anti-gun violence groups announced Friday that efforts at community policing and violence interruption that were hindered by Covid-19 restrictions are resuming – and with new urgency.
"Unfortunately, we know, and we've seen, that the number of homicides and the number of shootings go up in these three months, in June, July and August," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. told reporters at a news conference inside the King Urban Life Center on Genesee Street. "What we're going to do over the course of the summer months is to re-engage and ... let our community know that we care about you. We love you. We don't want you to get shot. We don't want you killed. We don't want to have our clergy presiding over your funerals."
Flynn was joined in the announcement by city Councilmembers Mitch Nowakowski, Bryan Bollman and Rasheed Wyatt, Buffalo Police Capt. Tommy Champion, who oversees community policing in the city, and other community leaders.
Social distancing guidelines aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 made community policing and outreach efforts much more difficult these past 14 months, they all agreed.
Under Champion, the members of the Buffalo Police Department Neighborhood Engagement Team will go door to door this summer in neighborhoods where shootings take place to share the police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
"No crime can be investigated, no crime can be solved, without the cooperation from the public. In order to do so we have to have a good relationship with the men and women who live in our neighborhoods," Champion said.
Murray Holman of the Stop the Violence Coalition said his group is bringing youth together twice a week for 20 weeks for an anti-violence program.
Pastor James Giles who heads Back to Basics Ministries, the umbrella organization that brings together multiple anti-violence groups, said the root of the violence plaguing Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods goes far beyond Covid.
"It's the lack of economic development in urban communities of people," Giles said, along with inadequate educational resources, especially for young men most at risk of becoming involved in gun violence. He called for more resources to be directed toward fixing those issues.
Nowakowski urged the community and law enforcement to "target those that are trafficking out-of-state weapons that are proliferating in our neighborhoods and that have a death grip on impoverished communities. ... We deserve to live in peace and violence-free."
Through May 22, 134 people were either wounded or killed in shootings in Buffalo since the start of the year, according to the latest Buffalo Police Department statistics.
The number of people shot over the same period last year was 74, meaning shootings are up year-over-year by 81%.
Over the last 10 years, the average number of people shot in Buffalo in the first five months of the year is 56, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo police data.
In addition to shootings, homicides have also surged. Through May 22, 38 people have been killed in Buffalo, according to the police department. Over the same period last year, there were 23 homicides.
The average number of homicides through the end of May over the last decade is 17.
Last year, there were 24 homicides in Buffalo through the first five months of the year.
News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.
Maki Becker