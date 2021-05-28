With shootings on the rise, efforts restart to stop the bloodshed

"Unfortunately, we know, and we've seen, that the number of homicides and the number of shootings go up in these three months, in June, July and August," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. told reporters at a news conference inside the King Urban Life Center on Genesee Street. "What we're going to do over the course of the summer months is to re-engage and ... let our community know that we care about you. We love you. We don't want you to get shot. We don't want you killed. We don't want to have our clergy presiding over your funerals."