With repeal of decades-old marijuana laws, police learn new rules to enforce and abide by

There are a couple of exceptions. According to the new law, if a police officer suspects the driver of driving while impaired by cannabis, the officer can search the immediate area within the reach of the driver inside the vehicle.

Police also were told that driving while consuming cannabis is not legal – that goes for both the driver and any passengers. That is treated the same as an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. That can result in a ticket, but not an arrest.

It's a deal: Marijuana legalization in New York headed for approval A deal to permit the legal sale and use of marijuana in New York State was finalized Saturday night by legislators and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, paving the way for highly regulated cultivation, distribution and retail sales of the drug to start in about two years or sooner.

The new legislation is "a big deal," said Miles Gresham, a former public defender who is now a policy fellow with the Partnership for the Public Good, a progressive think tank in Buffalo. "It's a big deal because people, I hope, aren't going to be harassed as much for using marijuana. It's Black and brown people who are the main targets of that harassment."

Also, he said, "the smell of marijuana is no longer de facto evidence of a crime being committed. That makes it much harder to justify a search," Gresham said.

"However, this doesn't allow people to drive around smoking in cars," said Gresham, adding that he is curious to see whether there is an increase in driving while ability impaired charges that become a pretext for a search.