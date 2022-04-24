With rape trial set to begin, judge shoots down most defense challenges to evidence

Bryam D. Bassett no longer faces the specter of life in prison.

But at his rape trial, which starts Monday, prosecutors will be able to use photographs taken by police of an injured woman and blood spatter around an apartment. They will also be able to show jurors a statement he made to a detective after his arrest before he asked for an attorney.

Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio last week ruled prosecutors may use most of the evidence Bassett's defense attorneys sought to have excluded from his trial, a case with brutal allegations and injuries a veteran investigator called "some of the worst I've seen in my career."

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the trial against Bassett, 31, who faces four felonies: two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Police and prosecutors allege Bassett raped a woman and held her in a Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street in May 2019. The victim was raped twice over a 30-minute period and kept from leaving, according to prosecutors.

DiTullio, in ruling on a motion from defense attorneys Robert Cutting and Florina Altshiler, also reduced two of the charges Bassett faced because evidence presented to a grand jury did not support charges of first-degree predatory sexual assault, a Class A felony. The predatory sexual assault charges would have carried the possible sentence of up to life in prison if he was convicted of them.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said in an email that prosecutors conceded that the minutes of the grand jury proceedings did not support the higher charges.

"In order to convict of predatory sexual assault, there must be evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a dangerous instrument was used or was threatened to be used during the course of the commission of the crime," said Kait Munro, the DA's public information officer. "Upon review of the grand jury minutes, the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant used or threatened to use a dangerous instrument during the commission of the alleged rapes."

In her ruling, which followed a suppression hearing last month, DiTullio found the entry by Buffalo police into a Riverside apartment without a warrant almost three years ago was legal.

"Police had a good-faith basis to believe that there was somebody there that was in imminent distress and needed help, and acted on a good-faith basis," Cutting said of the reasoning behind DiTullio's ruling.

Police also were entitled to photograph what they observed in "plain view," which included the victim on a bed with a bloody washcloth over her face and blood splatter on a laundry basket and dresser drawer. Police also were entitled to detain and arrest Bassett at the scene based on probable cause due to what they saw inside the apartment.

The judge also ruled anything Bassett said to police before he was read his Miranda rights and asked for a lawyer was considered spontaneous and not the result of police questioning. So those comments, too, will be available to the jury.

But prosecutors didn't have everything go their way in the judge's ruling.

Police took three cellphones from the apartment – two were Bassett's and the other the victim's – but didn't get a warrant before they searched the devices. Under the judge's ruling, the contents of the phones will be off-limits to prosecutors unless Bassett's defense team on cross-examination challenges testimony of the victim related to what may be on the phones.

Bassett's defense attorneys intend to ask the victim whether she used her phone to call and text message with others when she was in the apartment around the times she was allegedly attacked, Cutting said.

Prosecutors believe the phones contain information that implicates Bassett in the alleged attacks, he said.

Prosecutors made an offer that would involve Bassett pleading guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree attempted rape, Cutting said, but Bassett declined the offer.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

