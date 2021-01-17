With no Emergency Response Team, is Buffalo Police Department prepared for a riot?

+5 Watch now: Downtown protest turns violent; state of emergency declared Demonstrators joining in nationwide protests against police brutality occupied Niagara Square Saturday before spreading to other neighborhoods late into the

But with no ERT, is Buffalo prepared for a full-scale riot?

Law enforcement officials here say they are.

"We respond to threats as they arise," said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, the department's chief of staff. "Every patrol officer is properly trained in crowd control, not only at the academy level but also in-service training. Additionally, we rely on mutual aid from outside agencies, local, county, state and federal agencies to assist us as needed."

The department routinely coordinates with other local law enforcement, from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and State Police to federal agencies, Rinaldo said.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said all levels of law enforcement based in Buffalo have been in daily contact with each other about possible threats as well as information from the public about people suspected of having taken part in the siege on the Capitol.

Starting Friday and through "at least" President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, the FBI Buffalo office will have a command post to monitor any potential violent activity related to the inauguration or other protests.

"It's not a matter of one side or the other. It's anybody that might commit a crime," Kennedy said.