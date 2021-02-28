With guns drawn, feds told ex-DEA agent: 'Tell us all about the Mafia'

After two decades as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Joseph Bongiovanni found out what it was like to be the target of a criminal investigation at 6 a.m. on June 6, 2019.

He awoke with a start when a flash-bang grenade exploded inside his home. In his underwear, he rushed down the stairs, where a team of heavily armed federal agents, wearing military-style gear, broke down a door, stormed inside and pointed rifles at Bongiovanni’s head and at his wife and his teenage stepson.

“My first conscious thought was that an airplane had crashed very near my home because the sound was so loud,” said Bongiovanni, describing the hectic scene in court papers.

Bongiovanni said an agent from Homeland Security began questioning him with these words: Tell us "all about the Mafia.”

Five months after the raid, Bongiovanni was arrested on felony charges that he accepted $250,000 in bribes and used his position in the DEA to help Buffalo drug dealers – including some the government says are connected to organized crime – avoid arrest.