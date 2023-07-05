As character letters go, the ones for Frank Parlato Jr. come from about as diverse and devoted mix of supporters as can be found to weigh in on a criminal tax case.

An Albany woman recalled how he provided her a place to stay when she was on the run with her child from a cultlike group called Nxivm: “He saved our lives, literally.”

A disabled Vietnam War veteran said he “would have had to return to the streets” without Parlato’s mentorship.

An 82-year-old Niagara Falls woman living with her two German shepherd service dogs and her two parrots said he “has no need to keep in touch with me, but he does. That says a lot.”

“A hero among men,” said a domestic violence survivor from Texas.

The letters of support filed in U.S. District Court provide an interesting look into the life of the 68-year-old former real estate developer who publishes an opinion-based website in Niagara Falls. People across the country extolled his past investigative work that helped expose Nxivm, a purported self-help organization near Albany whose leader was eventually sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking and forced labor, among other charges. They also cited Parlato’s struggles during his nearly eight-year federal prosecution that led to an 18-count indictment, including fraud and money laundering charges, and an eventual plea to a single felony count of failing to file a tax form.

The government, however, is not nearly as impressed by Parlato.

Federal prosecutors contend in a sentencing recommendation that “Parlato attempts to deflect attention from his tax crimes by characterizing himself as a hero.”

“Parlato should not be sentenced differently because he drops certain names or managed a business,” said Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Kruly and Michael DiGiacomo in their recent court filing. “He should be sentenced the same as any other defendant who evaded the IRS for years.”

Parlato insists he did not evade taxes.

“The government never charged me with tax evasion despite a four-year investigation, followed by indictments spanning more than seven and half years,” Parlato said in a court filing Friday.

“While I acknowledge that I filed taxes late, I am adamant I never falsified information,” he wrote. “It is crucial to differentiate between late filing and dishonest reporting of income.”

When Parlato pleaded guilty in August, he admitted he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara tourist center in Niagara Falls but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.

Sentencing guidelines call for 24 to 30 months imprisonment.

The U.S Attorney’s Office has asked U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to sentence Parlato to two years in prison.

‘He helps anyone’

Ahead of his sentencing on Thursday, Parlato counts on 78 letters from his family, friends and supporters to help persuade the judge to keep him out of prison.

His defense lawyer, Herbert Greenman, recalls only one client of his in 50 years who received more letters of support than Parlato.

“They’re really different from so many different aspects of life and about so many different things that he’s done,” Greenman said. “They tell a better story than we can tell.”

Among them:

A West Coast martial artist and fight choreographer under scrutiny after a Hollywood film said Parlato’s reporting put his reputation “in a true light.”

“He has been an excellent father,” his son Vincent Parlato wrote.

“He was like the father I never had,“ another woman wrote, recounting how Parlato counseled her, gave her a job and invited her to family dinners as she struggled to raise two children as a single mother.

Others commented on how he took over the former Occidental Chemical offices, a faded nine-story glass building near Niagara Falls State Park, renamed it One Niagara and drew tourists looking for parking and souvenirs. “I can think of a million times when my family, on every level, has gained some benefit from him taking an eyesore and building it up to a working profitable tax generating enterprise,” said another supporter, whose mother ran a nearby gift shop.

Also among the letters is one from Parlato’s ex-wife, Deb Matte, who praised him as a good husband “who treated me well” despite “incompatibility issues.”

More than a decade after their divorce, she worked with him on the development project he’s most associated with, the One Niagara tourist center. Parlato had an ownership interest or managed the One Niagara building between 2004 and 2017. After taking over the mostly vacant office building, he filled in a 40-foot hole next to it that had become a blight.

“One Niagara went from nothing to probably one of the most, if not the most successful, retail venues in Niagara Falls,” Matte said in her letter.

But it’s the people he helped – not development projects – that she and the others mostly wrote about.

“He helps anyone who needs help unconditionally, no strings attached,” Matte wrote. “I’ve just honestly never met anyone like that. Never.”

That sentiment emerged as a common theme in the letters.

“Those letters are filled with acts of kindness, charity and benevolence to others less fortunate than him,” Paul Cambria Jr., his other defense attorney, said in a sentencing recommendation. “He has always been available for people in need. His guidance in counseling through the years to so many individuals perhaps tells more whom he is than from any other source.”

The unsupportive letters

The judge has said he received letters from a couple of others. Those letters have not been made public, but based on how the prosecution and defense characterized them in their legal papers, the letters do not support Parlato.

The court should consider letters submitted by those other than Parlato’s supporters, the prosecutors replied when the judge asked them for input on how to handle the letters.

In his court filing Friday, Parlato said the letters are from individuals he wrote about in his investigative posts.

“The individuals may not have liked what I wrote about them, which resulted in the letters, but the information was true,” Parlato said.

The posts can be aggressive on the Niagara Falls Reporter, Parlato’s opinion website about Niagara County affairs, and the Frank Report, his website that follows up on Nxivm and other cases around the nation.

The headline for a recent Niagara Falls Reporter post about Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino read, “ ‘Paranoia Protection Program;’ Police Work Overtime as Bodyguards to Protect Real-Life Drama King.”

Not a single elected officeholder in Niagara County wrote on Parlato’s behalf.

“He writes these blogs, and they’re tough,” Greenman said of Parlato.

‘Classic tax evasion’

Another theme in his supporters’ letters: Why the yearslong legal fuss over not filing an IRS form?

Prosecutors call the case more complicated than that, saying his failure to pay taxes was not an isolated incident.

“It is instead part of a pattern of defying tax authorities,” Kruly and DiGiacomo said in their court filing.

Here’s one example: When Parlato managed the One Niagara, the prosecutors said, he deposited the building’s revenues into an account at M&T Bank. In January 2009, New York State issued a tax levy against the account to recover tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid sales taxes.

“Rather than learning his lesson, Parlato played a shell game,” according to the government filing.

He closed the M&T account in April 2009 and then shortly later opened a different M&T account into which he began depositing revenue from One Niagara. Over the next year, Parlato again failed to file and report sales tax of approximately $77,000.

“This is classic tax evasion,” the prosecutors wrote. “This is not simply a case, then, as Parlato would have it, involving failure to file a form with the IRS. As Parlato admitted in his plea agreement, he failed to report nearly $400,000 in income. Parlato knew he could not dodge taxes, yet he did so. He played shell games to hide his revenue.”

In a 2015 affidavit, a FBI special agent said an investigation revealed 17 business entities were created and 49 bank accounts opened from 2006 to 2014. Prosecutors said they believed the numerous alleged wire fraud schemes totaled more than $1 million, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office began a civil case to seize the money.

“Parlato used these business entities, the majority of which existed simply as shell companies, to transfer funds in a complex and convoluted series of financial transactions which lacked any discernible business purpose, deliberately commingling funds and clouding and obfuscating any attempt at civil recovery,” according to the affidavit. “These transfers resulted in extensive money laundering activities.”

Last August, Parlato consented to the government seizing more than $815,000 of the contested funds.

“Allowing a defendant to use his perceived prominence in the community to excuse a crime is antithetical to an impartial system of justice,” Kruly and DiGiacomo said in the court filing that seeks a two-year sentence for Parlato.

No hiding from IRS

The case against Parlato has spanned 11 years: seven years of indictment and four years of preindictment investigation.

The government’s portrayal of the tax loss in his case is inaccurate, Parlato said.

“The government’s claim that I admitted to not paying nearly $400,000 in taxes is based on a false number created to inflate the sentencing guidelines rather than reflecting actual conduct,” he said in his court filing.

The prosecutors “conveniently” failed to acknowledge a handwritten amendment in the plea agreement that explicitly states that he paid $260,614 out of the $390,346 tax amount mentioned in the plea agreement, he said.

“The government’s unsubstantiated portrayal of me in its sentencing memorandum runs the gamut from the patently false to the absurd,” he wrote in the court filing. “The government accuses me of conduct never alleged in the indictment, injecting into these proceedings at the 11th-hour brand new and contrived accusations.”

Tony Farina, a former TV reporter who has known Parlato for 20 years and became president of One Niagara in 2010, said in his letter to the judge that Parlato “had a long fight on his hands with a totally unscrupulous minority partner in the One Niagara venture and I think that was the source of a great many of his problems in that project.”

Over the years, the minority partner retained more than 35 lawyers and sued Parlato in federal and state courts at least 10 times, Cambria said.

The litigious minority partner – not the IRS – was the sole reason for forming multiple corporations and opening the bank accounts, Cambria said in the defense team’s sentencing recommendation, which asked for no incarceration.

For each bank account and corporate entity, Parlato provided every bank his name as the owner and his taxpayer identification number, Cambria said.

“If the case had gone to trial, Mr. Parlato was prepared to show how every corporate entity and bank account was formed or opened within days, if not hours, of one of the (business partner’s) unprincipled litigation attacks,” Cambria said in a court filing. “Mr. Parlato’s actions were not a scheme to impede the IRS. Mr. Parlato’s unusual efforts were made in reaction to a very unusual litigator.”

In the first indictment, prosecutors charged Parlato with stealing $1 million from Sara and Claire Bronfman, the heirs to the Seagrams liquor fortune who had ties to Keith Raniere and Nxivm. Parlato said he earned the money representing the Bronfmans in a dispute over a luxury housing development in Los Angeles.

In 2018, the government dropped charges against Parlato tied to the Bronfmans following months of news coverage about Nxivm and Raniere and allegations that Raniere operated a secret society that forced women to have sex with him.