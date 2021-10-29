With Buffalo in ghost gun 'pandemic,' new state laws take aim at problem

At a time when ghost guns are being found on Buffalo streets more frequently than ever, New York State has enacted new laws aimed at clamping down on these untraceable, assemble-at-home weapons.

Buffalo has seen a significant rise in ghost guns this year, with city police having confiscated more than 50 such guns, according to the department.

Compare that to all of last year, when city cops recovered five of these firearms. From 2018 through 2020, police seized 15 ghost guns, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

"There are so many ghost guns that are out on the street right now that it's a pandemic in its own right," Gramaglia said. "We don't know how many are out there."

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed into law measures that make it a crime to sell ghost guns and for anyone other than gun dealers or gunsmiths to possess one of the main components needed to assemble a firearm. The moves were hailed by advocacy groups like New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, Brady and Giffords.