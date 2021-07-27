 Skip to main content
Winslow Avenue shooting victim transported to ECMC for treatment
Winslow Avenue shooting victim transported to ECMC for treatment

A Buffalo man who was the victim of a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Winslow Avenue was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department. 

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police are investigating the shooting, which occurred in a neighborhood near Fillmore Avenue and East Ferry Street. The age of the victim and other identifying information were not released by police.

Police are asking anyone with information to either call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 847-2255. 

