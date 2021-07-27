 Skip to main content
Winslow Avenue shooting victim in critical condition
Winslow Avenue shooting victim in critical condition

A 29-year-old Buffalo man was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was shot late Tuesday afternoon, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

The victim was shot just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Winslow Avenue, between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street.

The victim's name was not released.

The shooting appeared to be "targeted," police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to either call or text the police department's confidential tip line at 847-2255. 

