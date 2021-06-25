Wilson man pleads guilty to molesting girls

A Wilson man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony and a misdemeanor for molesting two girls in that town several years ago.

Gary Rutty, 75, could receive up to four years in state prison when he is sentenced Aug. 27 for second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and third-degree sexual abuse.

The former charge, a felony, pertains to crimes against a girl who was 11 when two years of abuse started in December 2012, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

The misdemeanor count stems from an incident with a 15-year-old girl in August 2018, Wydysh said.

The case is being handled by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.