A certified public accountant in Williamsville was among a group of tax preparers prosecuted in a recent statewide crackdown on bad tax preparers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

The state said 60-year-old James Hughes was convicted on Feb. 7 of attempted failure to file his personal tax returns for the tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors said Hughes has made full restitution to New York State.

“Falsifying or failing to submit your personal income tax returns is a crime," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. in a statement Tuesday.

"Not only will you be prosecuted, but you will be required to pay restitution. Thank you to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for working alongside my office on this investigation,” Flynn added.