Williamsville South track coach accused of sexting with minor

A Town of Tonawanda man was arraigned Thursday before Amherst Town Court Justice Kara Buscaglia on a charge of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office

Prosecutors said Daniel W. Syracuse, 38, exchanged sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile through text messages and a social media app in 2015 while Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. The DA's office did not say whether the juvenile was a member of the team, which Syracuse had coached since 2007.

Syracuse's Facebook profile also identifies him as a gym teacher for Buffalo Public Schools beginning in 2015.

Syracuse is scheduled to return to court Nov. 10. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges do not qualify for bail.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

