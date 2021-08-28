Williamsville North student dies 9 days after she was hit by a car while riding a bike

A Williamsvillle North High School student died Wednesday, nine days after she was struck by a vehicle while she was riding a bicycle, Amherst police said Saturday in a statement.
The victim was identified as Gurjot Kaur. She was 17.
Police said that a little before 3 p.m. Aug. 16, she was riding her bike on Maple Road, near Troy Del Way, when she was hit by a 2021 Kia driven by a 65-year-old North Tonawanda man.
The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Erie County Medical Center. She died of her injuries on Wednesday.
Police said the incident remained under investigation.
A letter to the community from Williamsville North High School alerted families Friday about the student's death.
