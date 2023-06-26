A Williamsville man is held in the Erie County Holding Center following his arrest on felony charges last week for a string of incidents at two businesses in Clarence, state police in Clarence reported.

David J. Miller, 59, was arraigned on three counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and using a vehicle without an interlock.

Troopers first were called June 17 to a business where a theft had taken place and found Miller there. Officers took him into custody at his home June 20 after a report of another larceny in progress.

The charges against Miller stem from incidents June 17, 18, 19 and 20 in which items valued at $18,923.99 were stolen, state police said. The names and locations of the businesses were not released.