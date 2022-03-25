 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsville man dies following 3-vehicle Amherst collision
A 65-year-old man from Williamsville died Thursday following a three-vehicle collision on Evans Street in Amherst, police said.

The crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. on Evans, south of Sheridan Drive.

The 65-year-old was driving a pickup south on Evans when it moved into the northbound lane, colliding with an SUV driven by an 81-year-old man from North Tonawanda, police said in a news release.

The pickup continued in the northbound lane and hit a pickup driven by a 55-year-old Newfane man.

The 65-year-old and one of the other drivers was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The third driver was treated at the scene.

The 65-year-old, whose name has not been released, died at ECMC Thursday.

The condition of the other hospitalized driver was not released.

Amherst police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has video to contact them at 716-689-1311.

