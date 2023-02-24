A Williamsville man is accused of threatening to blow up the Erie County and Village of Williamsville court buildings, as well as sending a threatening text message to a witness in a pending court case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Johnathan J. Rzoska, 40, was arraigned Friday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on an indictment charging him with two counts of making a terroristic threat, one count of first-degree criminal contempt, one count of third-degree tampering with a witness, and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Rzoka sent the threatening text message to the victim while knowing he was in violation of an existing order of the protection. The victim reported the threat to the Amherst Police Department on Dec. 16, 2022. Prosecutors said Rzoska, who was scheduled to appear in court that morning, was taken into custody after he entered the parking lot of the Williamsville Village Court building.

On the same day, according to prosecutors, Amherst Central Police Services said it received a telephone call from Rzoska in which he allegedly threatened to blow up both the Erie County and Williamsville court buildings, which resulted in an evacuation and a search of both buildings.

Rzoska also is accused of sending a threatening text message to the victim on Sept. 6, 2022, after which a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and his family.

Rzoska is due back in court on March 23 for a pre-trial conference and remains held without bail.

He has another pending criminal court involving the same victim. Rzoska was arraigned Oct. 14, 2022, in Williamsville Village Court on one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment. In that case, Rzoska is accused of running toward the victim while making threats during an incident outside of Rzoska's Cadman Drive home in Williamsville.

Rzoska is set to return to Williamsville Village Court on March 10 in that case.