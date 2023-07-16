Two men were held in lieu of bail after a wild chase Thursday across Genesee County, Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. reported.

Sylvan P. Grayson, 24, of Le Roy, is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 16 traffic violations, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. The State Department of Corrections website indicates that Grayson was released on parole in August 2022 after serving a sentence on a charge of second-degree attempted burglary.

Charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon was Luke A. Rose, 19, of Batavia. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle also was detained.

Sheron said a 2013 Dodge Avenger took off at speeds as high as 90 mph after a deputy attempted to pull it over for a headlight violation near Route 63 and Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road.

Sheron said the Avenger left the highway several times on Batavia-Stafford Townline Road and Bank Street Road and drove through a field, causing extensive damage to crops.

The car continued at high speed on rims after it struck spike strips on Route 237 in Stafford and finally struck a street sign and crashed into an embankment near Route 33 and Appletree Avenue in Bergen. Rose was arrested after a short foot chase and Grayson was found an hour later behind a business on Appletree Avenue.

A search of the car turned up a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number, the sheriff said.

- Dale Anderson