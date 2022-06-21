 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wife testifies Town of Tonawanda man was manic just before 2019 crash that killed woman

alminate harris

Lida C. Alminate, left, died from her injuries after being buried in debris when a vehicle driven by Edward T. Harris crashed into her Town of Tonawanda apartment in March 2019.

Edward T. Harris had been prescribed medical marijuana to treat pain for about two years before the March 2019 crash that buried a 94-year-old woman in rubble in her own apartment, his wife testified Monday at his murder trial.

The Town of Tonawanda man, who had also been treated for mental health issues and substance abuse and whose mental health had been deteriorating for months, had not been sleeping much either, Robin Harris told a judge.

All of the sudden, while he ate dinner and they watched "Anne of Green Gables," he threw his plate against a wall and started saying things that didn't make sense, she said.

"It was like a switch flipped," Robin Harris testified in Erie County Court, as her husband's trial resumed.

She said her husband was in a "manic state."

Robin Harris was getting ready to take her husband to Erie County Medical Center when he got in their car and took off, crashing moments later just down the street.

Edward Harris, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter for the March 26, 2019, crash at the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments on Delaware Avenue.

Lida Alminate, who was buried under debris inside her apartment when Harris' car hit the exterior wall of her residence, died four days later.

Prosecutors allege Harris was high on marijuana at the time of the crash, while Harris' defense attorneys are arguing he was experiencing a "manic event" at the time of the crash.

Harris' bench trial began April 7 and continued the following day before being paused. It had been scheduled to resume later in April, but was adjourned.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

