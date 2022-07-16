Wife sentenced to life for killing of former Lockport man

The wife of a former Lockport man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in Alabama for murdering him in 2018.

Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello, a former nurse, was found guilty in May of poisoning her husband, Lockport native Jim Cappello, with insulin she stole from the hospital where she worked.

A friend of Nikki Cappello called the police after Cappello called her stating she had killed her husband using insulin and needed help disposing of the body. Police found his corpse in their garage.

Jim Cappello's sister, Jamie Weast, took custody of his daughter, who was four years old at the time of the murder. A wrongful death suit over the case is ongoing.