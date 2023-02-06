Two brothers of Robert Armbruster, who was once a suspect in the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, say he was a fragile, lovable man incapable of violence.

The nieces and nephews of Rev. John D. Lewandowski, who also was once a suspect in the murder, declined to talk about their uncle.

Both men were questioned and fingerprinted by Buffalo police 57 years ago, according to police reports The Buffalo News obtained.

Neither was charged with killing O'Connor, a rising star in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese who served as the editor of The Magnificat, the diocesan weekly newspaper.

And now both Armbruster and Lewandowski are dead.

Armbruster, who had been hired by O’Connor in 1965 to work as a reporter at the paper, died four years ago at the age of 76. He was struck by a utility truck in Bergenfield, his New Jersey hometown. An estimated 700 people attended his funeral Mass, including nine Catholic priests and one Episcopal clergyman, according to his relatives.

Lewandowski died in a Bailey Avenue apartment in 1982 at the age of 49. He had resigned from the priesthood in 1970, according to the diocese.

Death records show he died of a heart attack and the funeral home, in an act of charity, provided a shirt and tie for Lewandowski to be buried in.

And not everyone in Buffalo has forgotten Lewandowski. His name appears in pending civil lawsuits against the diocese accusing him of molesting seven boys during his time as a priest.

His only sibling, an elderly sister, is infirm and unavailable to speak on her brother’s behalf, relatives told The News.

Armbruster's relatives are eager to share their brother’s legacy.

They say his life was filled with volunteer work and devotion to the Catholic Church. He served meals to the needy and assisted the homeless and was known as the unofficial mayor of Bergenfield, said Bill Armbruster, one of his four brothers.

In his later years, Armbruster, a retired newspaper copy editor, traveled to the Philippines several times and stayed with a family he helped support financially. He also visited seminaries in the Philippines to offer encouragement and insights into the doctrine of the church’s Second Vatican Council, Bill Ambruster said.

Back in Bergenfield, Armbruster had lived with his parents, taking on more and more responsibilities so that they could remain in their home as they grew old, the brother said.

The family was aware that something terrible had happened during Armbruster’s time in Buffalo, according to Joseph Armbruster, another brother.

“We knew the priest was murdered and Bob was questioned,” said Joseph Armbruster, adding, “Bob wouldn’t hurt a flea. Bob looked out for everybody.”

A fellow writer at the Catholic newspaper in the 1960s said Armbruster was outraged at how Buffalo police treated him during questioning about the monsignor’s death.

Anthony Bannon told The News that Armbruster told him he was “held at Police Headquarters, roughed up and questioned by police for more than 24 hours, without being allowed to sleep.”

Armbruster told him that detectives “were asking him over and over again about his relationship with Monsignor O’Connor and trying to get him to admit that he killed him."

"He was very shaken up. He told me, ‘I have to get out of Buffalo. I can’t work here or live here anymore,’ ” Bannon recalled.

Armbruster, Bannon said, made good on his decision to leave.

“A few days after the murder, Bob disappeared for a whole day. Then, he came back to The Magnificat office, cleared out all his belongings and left. We never saw him again,” said Bannon, who was executive director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State and director of George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film in Rochester.

Bill Armbruster explained that his brother could, at times, be emotional and cited an incident that occurred in his brother’s adolescent years.

“He was accidentally shot by another kid who was playing with his father’s gun. It went off and it hit Bob in the leg. Maybe that contributed to Bob’s sometimes fragile state,” Bill Armbruster said.

On the day he was struck by a utility truck, Joseph Armbruster said it was believed that his brother was crossing the street from his home to go to a doughnut shop for his morning coffee.

At the hospital, Joseph Armbruster said, two priests were at his brother's bedside when the decision was made to take him off life support.

“My brother Bob was one of the kindest and gentlest people I have ever known,” Joseph Armbruster said.

After the O’Connor murder in 1966, family members say, to their knowledge, Robert Armbruster never returned to Buffalo.

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.