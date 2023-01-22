 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who killed the monsignor? Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek
Day 2

Who killed the monsignor? Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek

Who killed the monsignor?

This is the second installment in an 18-part serial on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. Read the rest of the series.

Matthew Nasca, Patrick Borrusso and James Brady were 12-year-old kids looking for fun and adventure on a Sunday afternoon.

O'Connor murder evidence

The evidence file from the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor in the homicide department at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

Nasca and his buddies, who were all altar boys, began walking on March 13, 1966, from Grant Street along Scajaquada Creek toward their favorite hangout, Delaware Park.

They were scanning the murky water for carp or other big fish. As they reached a spot about 200 yards south of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, the boys spotted something big in the water, just a few feet from shore.

It looked like a department store mannequin, floating facedown.

As a 12-year-old boy, Matthew Nasca and his buddies were walking along Scajaquada Creek when they happened across the body of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor on March 13, 1966. The murder remains unsolved.

Nasca remembers that they grabbed an arm, pulled it toward them and spotted a gold watch on the wrist.

“Dummies don’t wear watches!” Nasca told his friends.

Matthew Nasca

Matthew Nasca was only 12 years old when he and his friends discovered the murdered body of Monsignor  Francis J. O'Connor floating in Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966, not far from Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. He reflects on those moments while looking over the same section of creek on Oct. 27, 2022.

The boys turned over the body and realized they were looking into the face of a large dead man, wearing black pants and a red, plaid hunting jacket.

“His face was all red, with nasty cuts around one of his eyes,” Nasca recalled in an interview 56 years later. “It looked like he had been bludgeoned or punched. It scared the hell out of me.”

The boys ran to the nearby Polish Cadets Hall, a popular gathering place on Grant Street, and told the people working there what they had found. One of the workers took them to a nearby firehouse, and the boys led firefighters back to the creek, where they pointed out the body.

Monsignor-Francis-OConnor-murder-2

Buffalo police in a rowboat search for evidence in Scajaquada Creek on March 16, 1966, after the body of Monsignor Francis O'Connor was found in the water. No arrest has been made in the slaying of O'Connor.

Buffalo police reports show that officers from the department's Colvin Station arrived to investigate “a floater” in the creek.

Nasca said a pair of eyeglasses and plaid cap were found neatly folded on top of a Scajaquada Expressway guardrail near the body.

Police Lt. James Fremming notified the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office and detectives from the Homicide Squad, a routine procedure.

The #BNDrone takes you on an aerial tour over Scajaquada Creek between the Scajaquada Expressway and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. On March 13, 1966 the body of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor was found floating in the creek near this spot. His murder remains unsolved.

At first, according to police reports, officers considered the possibility of suicide.

But this would be no routine case, police quickly learned.

The dead man's wallet was missing, but officers discovered he was Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, 44, one of the most prominent priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

Several priests who were among his closest friends had been frantically searching for O’Connor for hours. He had failed to show up to celebrate his weekly 7 a.m. Mass at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse on Main Street, where the monsignor resided and served as chaplain.

O’Connor’s bed in the motherhouse had not been slept in. No one there had seen him since Saturday night. A leader of the motherhouse had called police late that morning to file a missing persons report.

cold-case-monsignor-oconnor

Buffalo Police Officer Thomas Reardon searches Scajaquada Creek for evidence on March 16, 1966, three days after the body of Monsignor Francis O'Connor was found there. No arrest has been made in the slaying of O'Connor.

Back in Black Rock, word had spread quickly that a body had been found in the creek and a crowd soon gathered on the north side of the waterway as police removed the body, according to Buffalo attorney Mark J. Peszko, who recalled going there as a boy with his mother.

When Rev. Charles Meister and Rev. Arnold Schneider, who had been trying to find their missing friend, got word that a body had been found in the creek, about 2 miles from the motherhouse, they drove to the location.

The body was already on its way to the morgue on Grider Street, so they headed there. 

Their worst fears were confirmed.

It was the monsignor.

Coming Monday: His Impala is found, and police zero in on homicide

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy 

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first nuns filed into the chapel and bowed their heads in prayer. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966. But Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, expected to perform the 7 a.m. Mass, never appeared.

