Who killed the monsignor? Three boys discover a body in Scajaquada Creek

Matthew Nasca, Patrick Borrusso and James Brady were 12-year-old kids looking for fun and adventure on a Sunday afternoon.

Nasca and his buddies, who were all altar boys, began walking on March 13, 1966, from Grant Street along Scajaquada Creek toward their favorite hangout, Delaware Park.

They were scanning the murky water for carp or other big fish. As they reached a spot about 200 yards south of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, the boys spotted something big in the water, just a few feet from shore.

It looked like a department store mannequin, floating facedown.

Nasca remembers that they grabbed an arm, pulled it toward them and spotted a gold watch on the wrist.

“Dummies don’t wear watches!” Nasca told his friends.

The boys turned over the body and realized they were looking into the face of a large dead man, wearing black pants and a red, plaid hunting jacket.

“His face was all red, with nasty cuts around one of his eyes,” Nasca recalled in an interview 56 years later. “It looked like he had been bludgeoned or punched. It scared the hell out of me.”

The boys ran to the nearby Polish Cadets Hall, a popular gathering place on Grant Street, and told the people working there what they had found. One of the workers took them to a nearby firehouse, and the boys led firefighters back to the creek, where they pointed out the body.

Buffalo police reports show that officers from the department's Colvin Station arrived to investigate “a floater” in the creek.

Nasca said a pair of eyeglasses and plaid cap were found neatly folded on top of a Scajaquada Expressway guardrail near the body.

Police Lt. James Fremming notified the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office and detectives from the Homicide Squad, a routine procedure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At first, according to police reports, officers considered the possibility of suicide.

But this would be no routine case, police quickly learned.

The dead man's wallet was missing, but officers discovered he was Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, 44, one of the most prominent priests in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

Several priests who were among his closest friends had been frantically searching for O’Connor for hours. He had failed to show up to celebrate his weekly 7 a.m. Mass at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse on Main Street, where the monsignor resided and served as chaplain.

O’Connor’s bed in the motherhouse had not been slept in. No one there had seen him since Saturday night. A leader of the motherhouse had called police late that morning to file a missing persons report.

Back in Black Rock, word had spread quickly that a body had been found in the creek and a crowd soon gathered on the north side of the waterway as police removed the body, according to Buffalo attorney Mark J. Peszko, who recalled going there as a boy with his mother.

When Rev. Charles Meister and Rev. Arnold Schneider, who had been trying to find their missing friend, got word that a body had been found in the creek, about 2 miles from the motherhouse, they drove to the location.

The body was already on its way to the morgue on Grider Street, so they headed there.

Their worst fears were confirmed.

It was the monsignor.

***

Coming Monday: His Impala is found, and police zero in on homicide

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.