Who killed the monsignor? Renowned sleuth Leo Donovan oversaw murder investigation

Leo J. Donovan was no stranger to headline-making murder cases.

By the time he retired in 1985, he had served as the chief of the Buffalo Police homicide squad longer than anyone in the department’s history.

During his 21 years in that position, Donovan headed investigations into about 4,000 unexplained deaths and homicides, including some of the most notorious crimes in Buffalo over the past century.

He led the probes into the racist serial murder spree of “.22-caliber killer” Joseph G. Christopher, more than a dozen bloody mob hits and the horrific case of a mentally ill college student who killed her four children.

“This squad solves more than 90% of the cases we investigate,” Donovan proudly told a Buffalo News reporter in the early 1980s. “That’s nine out of 10 cases.”

But after taking over the homicide squad in 1964, Donovan was still a relative newcomer to high-profile cases on March 13, 1966, when someone killed Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, one of Buffalo's most well-known priests.

Fifty-six years after O'Connor was found dead in Scajaquada Creek, the case remains unsolved.

A street-smart detective

Donovan was a sometimes quirky man who occasionally poked fun at his own image by wearing a floppy Sherlock Holmes-style hat to work.

Detectives who served under him and news reporters who covered him knew that he could be gruff and sarcastic one minute, kind and patient the next.

Donovan was fascinated by criminals – especially mobsters – and also by murder weapons. In his office, he kept a collection of evidence photos from some of the most bizarre crime scenes he had examined.

He also kept a collection of letters he had received threatening his life.

His reputation as a street-smart, analytical detective led to consulting work with some top police agencies, including Scotland Yard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The son of a city firefighter, he grew up in South Buffalo and the Old First Ward and became a local legend in law enforcement.

Donovan served in the Navy during World War II and joined the Police Department as a patrolman in the old First Precinct. One of his first patrol partners was James B. Cunningham, an outspoken and colorful cop who went on to become commissioner under the late Mayor James D. Griffin.

Donovan was a lieutenant in charge of the motorcycle squad when then-Commissioner Frank N. Felicetta put him in command of the homicide squad.

“He was a great detective, a great administrator, friendly, outgoing, intelligent," said retired homicide Detective Sgt. Edwin A. Gorski, one of Donovan’s closest aides and confidants, after Donovan's death in 1996. "In order to be a good detective you have to be a good actor. He was a consummate actor."

Gorski recalled something else about Donovan: The chief hated to end an investigation without an arrest.

“He was a digger,” said Gorski, who had worked closely with Donovan on the O’Connor case and died in 1997. “He never gave up on a job."

Homicide squad reports show that Donovan took a very active role in the O'Connor murder probe, going to the crime scene, interviewing witnesses and even traveling about 70 miles to Chautauqua County to question a suspect.

The reports show Donovan and his detectives developed information about a priest and another Buffalo Diocese employee – a journalist – who emerged as suspects in the O'Connor case.

But on this case, the intrepid homicide chief would never make an arrest.

Weeks after the murder, the investigation was suddenly and mysteriously shut down.

***

How we reported this series Watchdog reporter Lou Michel filed a Freedom of Information Law request in January 2022 for Buffalo Police records on the unsolved 1966 murder of Buffalo Diocese Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor. He and reporter Dan Herbeck were given access to the Police Department’s box of approximately 100 reports on the case. In addition, they interviewed more than 120 people, including retired police officers who worked on the case, people who talked with the Buffalo Police homicide chief who oversaw the investigation, and relatives and acquaintances of O’Connor and of three diocese employees who were once suspects.