The three Buffalo News journalists who investigated the mysterious 1966 murder of a prominent priest will answer readers' questions about the case in a "Behind the Reporting" online event at 7 p.m. on March 2.

During the free event, Watchdog Team reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck, and their editor, Mike McAndrew, will talk about the unsolved murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor.

Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy Revealed in the 56-year-old reports on the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor were shocking secrets – a priest and a diocese journalist had been suspects – and a cache of other never-before released details.

“Who killed the monsignor?” was a series of 18 stories about the slaying of O’Connor, a prominent and beloved priest whose body was found in Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966.

The articles also focused on a Buffalo police investigation that was suddenly shut down – without any arrests or public explanation – shortly after several diocese employees emerged as suspects.

According to sources and a 57-year-old police file never before viewed by journalists, police investigated two priests, Monsignor Franklin Kelliher and Rev. John Lewandowski – who were both former professional wrestlers – as potential suspects. A third suspect was Robert Armbruster, a young reporter who had worked for O’Connor, the editor of the Diocese newspaper.

Readers can register online for the event at the following online address: go.BuffaloNews.com/virtual-event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Readers must register prior to the start of the event and can submit questions online during the event.

Sheila Rayam, executive editor of The News, will serve as moderator of the discussion.

Herbeck and Michel have worked a combined 92 years as investigative reporters and crime reporters in the Buffalo area. The two journalists said they look forward to hearing what readers have to say and ask about their series in the March 2 event.

Michel and Herbeck said they continue to pursue tips and possible leads about the murder that have been passed along since the series was published.

“I’ve had as much reaction to this series as almost anything I’ve ever written for The News going back to 1977,” Herbeck said. “People have shown interest, not only in the murder, but in the way the investigation was so suddenly shut down.”

“A priest who is a good friend of mine and understands the role of newspapers told me a couple parishioners questioned why The News was investigating a 57-year-old murder case,” Michel said. “His answer was that the passage of time does not diminish the need for justice or God’s expectation that justice should be sought.”

The “Who killed the monsignor?” series can be read at go.buffalonews.com/whokilledthemonsignor?